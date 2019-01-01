Hansard Global PLC is a holding company. Its activities include the transaction of life assurance business and related activities. Its only operating segment being the distribution and servicing of long-term investment products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Isle of Man and also has a presence in the Republic of Ireland and the Bahamas. It focuses on helping financial advisors and institutions to provide their clients with saving and investment products in secure life assurance wrappers to meet long-term savings and investment objectives.