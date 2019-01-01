QQQ
Hansard Global PLC is a holding company. Its activities include the transaction of life assurance business and related activities. Its only operating segment being the distribution and servicing of long-term investment products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Isle of Man and also has a presence in the Republic of Ireland and the Bahamas. It focuses on helping financial advisors and institutions to provide their clients with saving and investment products in secure life assurance wrappers to meet long-term savings and investment objectives.

Hansard Glb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hansard Glb (HNRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hansard Glb (OTCPK: HNRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hansard Glb's (HNRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hansard Glb.

Q

What is the target price for Hansard Glb (HNRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hansard Glb

Q

Current Stock Price for Hansard Glb (HNRDF)?

A

The stock price for Hansard Glb (OTCPK: HNRDF) is $0.6096 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 14:34:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hansard Glb (HNRDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Hansard Glb (OTCPK:HNRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Hansard Glb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hansard Glb (HNRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hansard Glb.

Q

What sector and industry does Hansard Glb (HNRDF) operate in?

A

Hansard Glb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.