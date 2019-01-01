QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.3 - 5.57
Vol / Avg.
30K/75.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.23 - 14.44
Mkt Cap
215.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.5
P/E
9.73
EPS
-0.37
Shares
40.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:43PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 2:21PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 8:39AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Hemisphere Media Group Inc is a Spanish-language media company. It owns and operates several Spanish-language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, Hispanic entertainment genres, and the cable television networks. The several Spanish Spanish-language networks and content production platform owned by the company includes Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV and Television Dominicana. The company operates through a single segment being the operation of Spanish-language Networks and content platforms. Hemisphere generates revenue from the sale of advertising and broadcasting.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hemisphere Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hemisphere Media (HMTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ: HMTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hemisphere Media's (HMTV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hemisphere Media (HMTV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ: HMTV) was reported by RBC Capital on November 6, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting HMTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 217.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hemisphere Media (HMTV)?

A

The stock price for Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ: HMTV) is $5.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hemisphere Media (HMTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hemisphere Media.

Q

When is Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) reporting earnings?

A

Hemisphere Media’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hemisphere Media (HMTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hemisphere Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Hemisphere Media (HMTV) operate in?

A

Hemisphere Media is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.