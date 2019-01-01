Hemisphere Media Group Inc is a Spanish-language media company. It owns and operates several Spanish-language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, Hispanic entertainment genres, and the cable television networks. The several Spanish Spanish-language networks and content production platform owned by the company includes Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV and Television Dominicana. The company operates through a single segment being the operation of Spanish-language Networks and content platforms. Hemisphere generates revenue from the sale of advertising and broadcasting.