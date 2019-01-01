Helvetia Holding AG is a diversified insurance company. The company operates multiple segments including life, nonlife, and other activities. The company's life segment offers life insurance, pension plans, and annuities and generates most of the company's revenue. Helvetia derives the vast majority of its revenue within Switzerland, followed by Germany and Italy. Helvetia's business focuses on retail customers, as well as corporations of all sizes. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.