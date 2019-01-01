Henderson Land Development is a leading property developer in Hong Kong with a focus on urban redevelopment and farmland conversion. The company was founded in 1976, listed in 1981. Founder Lee Shau Kee is the controlling shareholder, and a series of disposals in December 2017 reduced his stake to below 73%. The share disposals were the first since 1993, lessening the possibility of a privatization effort. Lee stepped down in May 2019, succeeded by his two sons as joint chairmen and managing directors. Henderson Land also controls several listed entities, including a 33.4% stake in Hong Kong Ferry, a 69.3% stake in Henderson Investment, a 41.5% stake in Hong Kong and China Gas, and a 50% stake in Miramar Hotel & Investment.