Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd is a Chinese semiconductor manufacturer for specialty applications including e-non-volatile memory (eNVM) and power discrete. It is the world's leading 200mm pure wafer foundry. The company primarily caters to of integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and systems and fabless companies with the sale of its semiconductor products. The nucleus of its proceeds is generated through the sale of 200mm wafers for specialty applications. Its portfolio also includes analog and mixed-signal, power management and a number of other advanced MEMS technology. The company distributes its products worldwide, predominantly in its domestic country, China.