There is no Press for this Ticker
Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd is a Chinese semiconductor manufacturer for specialty applications including e-non-volatile memory (eNVM) and power discrete. It is the world's leading 200mm pure wafer foundry. The company primarily caters to of integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and systems and fabless companies with the sale of its semiconductor products. The nucleus of its proceeds is generated through the sale of 200mm wafers for specialty applications. Its portfolio also includes analog and mixed-signal, power management and a number of other advanced MEMS technology. The company distributes its products worldwide, predominantly in its domestic country, China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hua Hong Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCPK: HHUSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hua Hong Semiconductor's (HHUSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hua Hong Semiconductor.

Q

What is the target price for Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hua Hong Semiconductor

Q

Current Stock Price for Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF)?

A

The stock price for Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCPK: HHUSF) is $5.5 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 13:30:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hua Hong Semiconductor.

Q

When is Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCPK:HHUSF) reporting earnings?

A

Hua Hong Semiconductor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hua Hong Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF) operate in?

A

Hua Hong Semiconductor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.