|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (ARCA: HFXI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF.
There is no analysis for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF
The stock price for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (ARCA: HFXI) is $23.5287 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:41:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 21, 2018.
IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF.
IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.