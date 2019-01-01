QQQ
Range
16.61 - 17.24
Vol / Avg.
436.4K/238.9K
Div / Yield
1.4/8.37%
52 Wk
15.48 - 23.69
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
68.97
Open
17.21
P/E
8.24
EPS
0.46
Shares
105.4M
Outstanding
Holly Energy Partners LP operates a network of refined products and crude oil pipelines, with attendant terminal assets, in several western and southwestern states. The company has two reportable segments namely Pipelines and Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit. It generates maximum revenue from the Pipelines and Terminals segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.430 -0.0500
REV119.000M118.493M-507.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Holly Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holly Energy Partners (HEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holly Energy Partners's (HEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Holly Energy Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Holly Energy Partners (HEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) was reported by Raymond James on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting HEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.62% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)?

A

The stock price for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) is $16.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Holly Energy Partners (HEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) reporting earnings?

A

Holly Energy Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Holly Energy Partners (HEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holly Energy Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Holly Energy Partners (HEP) operate in?

A

Holly Energy Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.