QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Huntwicke Capital Group Inc is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment Real Estate; Financial Services and Soccer Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Financial Services segment. Financial Services segment manages financial portfolios and assets for a fee, and clear private placement transactions for high net worth customers and institutional customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huntwicke Capital Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huntwicke Capital Group (HCGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huntwicke Capital Group (OTCPK: HCGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huntwicke Capital Group's (HCGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huntwicke Capital Group.

Q

What is the target price for Huntwicke Capital Group (HCGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huntwicke Capital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Huntwicke Capital Group (HCGI)?

A

The stock price for Huntwicke Capital Group (OTCPK: HCGI) is $7.95 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 16:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huntwicke Capital Group (HCGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huntwicke Capital Group.

Q

When is Huntwicke Capital Group (OTCPK:HCGI) reporting earnings?

A

Huntwicke Capital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huntwicke Capital Group (HCGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huntwicke Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Huntwicke Capital Group (HCGI) operate in?

A

Huntwicke Capital Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.