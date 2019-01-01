(HCAP), Quotes and News Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It provides customized financing to small and mid-sized businesses located throughout North America. The company's product portfolio includes senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured term loans, subordinated debt etc. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation mainly by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity investments in privately held U.S. small and mid-sized companies.