ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(HCAP)
15 minutes delayed

(HCAP), Quotes and News Summary

HCAP

There is no Press for this Ticker
Harvest Capital Credit Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It provides customized financing to small and mid-sized businesses located throughout North America. The company's product portfolio includes senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured term loans, subordinated debt etc. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation mainly by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity investments in privately held U.S. small and mid-sized companies.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.020 -0.0700
REV2.210M2.196M-14.000K
Q4 2020Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060
REV2.643M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target