Hubilu Venture Corp provides real estate consulting services to its clients in the United States. The company assists real estate investment professionals, as well as established companies, with advisory and consulting services directed on providing research, analysis and acquisition opportunities. The company generates revenue from rental income.

Hubilu Venture Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hubilu Venture (HBUV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hubilu Venture (OTCPK: HBUV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hubilu Venture's (HBUV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hubilu Venture.

Q

What is the target price for Hubilu Venture (HBUV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hubilu Venture

Q

Current Stock Price for Hubilu Venture (HBUV)?

A

The stock price for Hubilu Venture (OTCPK: HBUV) is $0.22 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:07:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hubilu Venture (HBUV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hubilu Venture.

Q

When is Hubilu Venture (OTCPK:HBUV) reporting earnings?

A

Hubilu Venture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hubilu Venture (HBUV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hubilu Venture.

Q

What sector and industry does Hubilu Venture (HBUV) operate in?

A

Hubilu Venture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.