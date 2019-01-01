QQQ
Range
0.86 - 0.9
Vol / Avg.
3.9K/11.9K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.35 - 1.98
Mkt Cap
33.4M
Payout Ratio
Open
0.86
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
37.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Home Bistro Inc is a United States based company engaged in the business of providing prepackaged and prepared meals to consumers. The company's revenues consist of direct-to-consumer, ready-made meals that can be ordered by customers through its website, and restaurant quality meats and seafood through its Colorado Prime Brand. Its offerings include Meal combos, Individual meals, and Superbowls, among others.

Home Bistro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home Bistro (HBIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Bistro (OTCPK: HBIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Home Bistro's (HBIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Home Bistro.

Q

What is the target price for Home Bistro (HBIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Home Bistro

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Bistro (HBIS)?

A

The stock price for Home Bistro (OTCPK: HBIS) is $0.885 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Bistro (HBIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Bistro.

Q

When is Home Bistro (OTCPK:HBIS) reporting earnings?

A

Home Bistro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Home Bistro (HBIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Bistro.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Bistro (HBIS) operate in?

A

Home Bistro is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.