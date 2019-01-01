|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hays (OTCPK: HAYPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hays.
There is no analysis for Hays
The stock price for Hays (OTCPK: HAYPY) is $19.37 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 15:12:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
Hays does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hays.
Hays is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.