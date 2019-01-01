QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
7.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
113.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Prospera Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company derives revenue from the sales of Petroleum and Natural gas, of which key revenue is derived from the sale of Petroleum. Some of its properties include Red Earth, Pouce Coupe, Luseland, Cuthbert and Hearts Hill.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prospera Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prospera Energy (GXRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prospera Energy (OTCPK: GXRFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prospera Energy's (GXRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prospera Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Prospera Energy (GXRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prospera Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Prospera Energy (GXRFF)?

A

The stock price for Prospera Energy (OTCPK: GXRFF) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:33:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prospera Energy (GXRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prospera Energy.

Q

When is Prospera Energy (OTCPK:GXRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Prospera Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prospera Energy (GXRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prospera Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Prospera Energy (GXRFF) operate in?

A

Prospera Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.