Engold Mines Ltd is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of British Columbia. The company's other properties include Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Zone; G1 Copper, and Berkey Porphyry Prospect.

Engold Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Engold Mines (GWRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Engold Mines (OTCPK: GWRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Engold Mines's (GWRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Engold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Engold Mines (GWRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Engold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Engold Mines (GWRRF)?

A

The stock price for Engold Mines (OTCPK: GWRRF) is $0.16158 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:51:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Engold Mines (GWRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Engold Mines.

Q

When is Engold Mines (OTCPK:GWRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Engold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Engold Mines (GWRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Engold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Engold Mines (GWRRF) operate in?

A

Engold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.