GWA Group is a leading Australian designer of sanitary-ware and bathroom fittings, having undergone a significant divestment program to focus solely on front-of-wall bathroom and kitchen fittings markets. GWA's portfolio of brands include Caroma, Dorf, Fowler and Clark, with Caroma in particular enjoying long history and high brand awareness in the Australian market. GWA also exited its Australian sanitaryware manufacturing operations in fiscal 2015, choosing to source from Chinese manufacturers under exclusive supply agreements. As part of GWA's efforts to reorient the business toward water supply solutions, the acquisition of Methven--a leading New Zealand shower and bathroom fittings manufacturer--was completed in April 2019.