QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Greentown China Holdings, or Greentown, is a China property developer headquartered in Hangzhou. Founded by Song Weiping, the company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006. Predominantly a property developer known for high-end residential projects with landbank geographically focused in Zhejiang and the Bohai Rim, Greentown is also noted for being one of the first developers to embark on the asset-light construction management model to generate development fee income from third-party construction and project management services. In June 2012, Wharf entered as a strategic shareholder of the company, with a 24.9% stake as of 2019. Subsequently in December 2014, China Communications Construction Group became Greentown's largest strategic shareholder, with a 28.8% stake as of 2019.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greentown China Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Greentown China Hldgs (GTWCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greentown China Hldgs (OTCPK: GTWCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greentown China Hldgs's (GTWCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greentown China Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Greentown China Hldgs (GTWCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greentown China Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Greentown China Hldgs (GTWCF)?

A

The stock price for Greentown China Hldgs (OTCPK: GTWCF) is $1.4 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 15:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greentown China Hldgs (GTWCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greentown China Hldgs.

Q

When is Greentown China Hldgs (OTCPK:GTWCF) reporting earnings?

A

Greentown China Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greentown China Hldgs (GTWCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greentown China Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Greentown China Hldgs (GTWCF) operate in?

A

Greentown China Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.