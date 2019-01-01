QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 2.28
Mkt Cap
7.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
30.8M
Outstanding
GetSwift Technologies Ltd, formerly GetSwift Ltd is engaged in using its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, also provides an easy and affordable way for businesses to optimise dispatch, routing, visibility and tracking of their deliveries to end customers.


GetSwift Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GetSwift Technologies (GTSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GetSwift Technologies (OTCPK: GTSWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GetSwift Technologies's (GTSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GetSwift Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for GetSwift Technologies (GTSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GetSwift Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for GetSwift Technologies (GTSWF)?

A

The stock price for GetSwift Technologies (OTCPK: GTSWF) is $0.2575 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:18:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GetSwift Technologies (GTSWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GetSwift Technologies.

Q

When is GetSwift Technologies (OTCPK:GTSWF) reporting earnings?

A

GetSwift Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GetSwift Technologies (GTSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GetSwift Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does GetSwift Technologies (GTSWF) operate in?

A

GetSwift Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.