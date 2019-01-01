GGToor Inc through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming Inc created an interactive website that will provide an array of different options allowing self-registration for players, organizers, and leagues to compete on all scheduled events. Each registrant will have their administration panel, the players can update their profile see their stats and competitor's stats scorecard in real-time, and reviewed before or after events. Organizers can set up their events on games that will accept based on rules and submit them for approval.