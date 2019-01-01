QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
GGToor Inc through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming Inc created an interactive website that will provide an array of different options allowing self-registration for players, organizers, and leagues to compete on all scheduled events. Each registrant will have their administration panel, the players can update their profile see their stats and competitor's stats scorecard in real-time, and reviewed before or after events. Organizers can set up their events on games that will accept based on rules and submit them for approval.

GGToor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GGToor (GTOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GGToor (OTCPK: GTOR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GGToor's (GTOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GGToor.

Q

What is the target price for GGToor (GTOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GGToor

Q

Current Stock Price for GGToor (GTOR)?

A

The stock price for GGToor (OTCPK: GTOR) is $0.023 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:08:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GGToor (GTOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GGToor.

Q

When is GGToor (OTCPK:GTOR) reporting earnings?

A

GGToor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GGToor (GTOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GGToor.

Q

What sector and industry does GGToor (GTOR) operate in?

A

GGToor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.