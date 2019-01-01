Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd is a manufacturer and distributor of bicycles and bicycle-related components, domiciled in Taiwan. The company produces bicycles for both recreational and professional use. Products include mountain bicycles, road and racing bicycles, bicycle motocross, or BMX, folding bicycles, children and youth bicycles, electric bicycles, helmets, components, and related parts and accessories. Giant distributes bicycles and components both domestically and internationally, and largely sells products under the Giant brand name.