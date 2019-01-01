QQQ
Getty Copper Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and mine development in the Highland Valley area of British Columbia. The company's properties include the Getty mineral claims, which are located within the Kamloops Mining District of Highland Valley.

Getty Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Getty Copper (GTCDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Getty Copper (OTCPK: GTCDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Getty Copper's (GTCDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Getty Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Getty Copper (GTCDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Getty Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Getty Copper (GTCDF)?

A

The stock price for Getty Copper (OTCPK: GTCDF) is $0.044746 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 17:34:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Getty Copper (GTCDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getty Copper.

Q

When is Getty Copper (OTCPK:GTCDF) reporting earnings?

A

Getty Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Getty Copper (GTCDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Getty Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Getty Copper (GTCDF) operate in?

A

Getty Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.