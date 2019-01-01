GT Advanced Technologies Inc is a diversified technology company producing advanced materials and equipment for the global consumer electronics, power electronics, solar and LED industries. It operates the company as one business unit comprised of three business segments, sapphire business, polysilicon business and photovoltaic, or PV, business. the company's principal products include Polysilicon Technologies and Equipment, Silicon Crystal Growth Equipment, Sapphire Crystal Growth Equipment, Advanced Sapphire Material, Silicon Carbide Crystal Growth Equipment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from polysilicon business.