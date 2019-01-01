QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
GT Advanced Technologies Inc is a diversified technology company producing advanced materials and equipment for the global consumer electronics, power electronics, solar and LED industries. It operates the company as one business unit comprised of three business segments, sapphire business, polysilicon business and photovoltaic, or PV, business. the company's principal products include Polysilicon Technologies and Equipment, Silicon Crystal Growth Equipment, Sapphire Crystal Growth Equipment, Advanced Sapphire Material, Silicon Carbide Crystal Growth Equipment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from polysilicon business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GT Advanced Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GT Advanced Technologies (OTC: GTAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GT Advanced Technologies's (GTAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GT Advanced Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for GT Advanced Technologies (OTC: GTAT) was reported by Dougherty & Co. on September 10, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GTAT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT)?

A

The stock price for GT Advanced Technologies (OTC: GTAT) is $40 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 18:02:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GT Advanced Technologies.

Q

When is GT Advanced Technologies (OTC:GTAT) reporting earnings?

A

GT Advanced Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GT Advanced Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) operate in?

A

GT Advanced Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.