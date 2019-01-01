QQQ
Range
0.34 - 0.37
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/14.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
103.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.37
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
290.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Graphene & Solar Technologies Ltd is a High-Tech Refining and Processing production group focused on the production of commercial quantities of High Purity Quartz Sand, an essential component necessary to be able to manufacture PV Solar Panels, Semi-conductors and in fact all high-end electronics. The company is also engaged in the process of mining. The company owns Quartz Hill and White Springs deposits located in Queensland.

Graphene & Solar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graphene & Solar (GSTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graphene & Solar (OTCPK: GSTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graphene & Solar's (GSTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Graphene & Solar.

Q

What is the target price for Graphene & Solar (GSTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Graphene & Solar

Q

Current Stock Price for Graphene & Solar (GSTX)?

A

The stock price for Graphene & Solar (OTCPK: GSTX) is $0.356 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:28:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graphene & Solar (GSTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graphene & Solar.

Q

When is Graphene & Solar (OTCPK:GSTX) reporting earnings?

A

Graphene & Solar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Graphene & Solar (GSTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graphene & Solar.

Q

What sector and industry does Graphene & Solar (GSTX) operate in?

A

Graphene & Solar is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.