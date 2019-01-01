QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
593.7K/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
600.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp is a clinical-stage Pharmaceutical Company introducing a patented formulation of previously approved drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. The company is focused on developing innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threating rare disorders.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCQB: GSTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GlobeStar Therapeutics's (GSTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GlobeStar Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC)?

A

The stock price for GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCQB: GSTC) is $0.0064 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:58:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Q

When is GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCQB:GSTC) reporting earnings?

A

GlobeStar Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) operate in?

A

GlobeStar Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.