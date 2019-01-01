QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.45 - 0.47
Vol / Avg.
27.5K/33.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
53.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
115.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldshore Resources Inc is a Canadian company engaged into the business of gold exploration. It's main operating segment is in Canada .The company owns the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goldshore Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldshore Resources (GSHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldshore Resources (OTCQB: GSHRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldshore Resources's (GSHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldshore Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Goldshore Resources (GSHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldshore Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldshore Resources (GSHRF)?

A

The stock price for Goldshore Resources (OTCQB: GSHRF) is $0.4635 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:09:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldshore Resources (GSHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldshore Resources.

Q

When is Goldshore Resources (OTCQB:GSHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldshore Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldshore Resources (GSHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldshore Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldshore Resources (GSHRF) operate in?

A

Goldshore Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.