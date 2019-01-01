QQQ
Covivio SA is a French real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of properties mainly in France, Italy, and Germany. The majority of the properties in the company's real estate portfolio are office buildings located in Paris and Milan. German residential properties also represent a significant percentage of its total assets. Fonciere des Regions derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from the ownership and maintenance of its portfolio of properties. French offices generate the most revenue for the company, while Italian office buildings and German residential buildings in Berlin, Hamburg, and Dresden also contribute sizable income streams.

Covivio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Covivio (GSEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Covivio (OTCPK: GSEFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Covivio's (GSEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Covivio.

Q

What is the target price for Covivio (GSEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Covivio

Q

Current Stock Price for Covivio (GSEFF)?

A

The stock price for Covivio (OTCPK: GSEFF) is $77.092897 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 18:21:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Covivio (GSEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Covivio.

Q

When is Covivio (OTCPK:GSEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Covivio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Covivio (GSEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Covivio.

Q

What sector and industry does Covivio (GSEFF) operate in?

A

Covivio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.