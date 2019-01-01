QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/100K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Geo Energy Resources Ltd is an investment holding company, which operates as a coal producer and mines contractor. The operating segments of the company are Coal Mining, Coal Trading, and Mining Services. The Coal Mining segment, which accounts for the majority of the revenue, sells coal produced from operating owned coal mines. The Coal Trading segment purchases and sells coal from third parties. The Mining Services segment engages in mining, contracting, and equipment rental services. Its geographical segments are Indonesia, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Thailand, India, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Pakistan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Geo Energy Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geo Energy Resources (GRYRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geo Energy Resources (OTCPK: GRYRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geo Energy Resources's (GRYRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geo Energy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Geo Energy Resources (GRYRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Geo Energy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Geo Energy Resources (GRYRF)?

A

The stock price for Geo Energy Resources (OTCPK: GRYRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geo Energy Resources (GRYRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geo Energy Resources.

Q

When is Geo Energy Resources (OTCPK:GRYRF) reporting earnings?

A

Geo Energy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geo Energy Resources (GRYRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geo Energy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Geo Energy Resources (GRYRF) operate in?

A

Geo Energy Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.