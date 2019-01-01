Geo Energy Resources Ltd is an investment holding company, which operates as a coal producer and mines contractor. The operating segments of the company are Coal Mining, Coal Trading, and Mining Services. The Coal Mining segment, which accounts for the majority of the revenue, sells coal produced from operating owned coal mines. The Coal Trading segment purchases and sells coal from third parties. The Mining Services segment engages in mining, contracting, and equipment rental services. Its geographical segments are Indonesia, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Thailand, India, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Pakistan.