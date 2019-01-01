QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Au Min Africa Pty Ltd is in the business of metal mining in Africa. The company is engaged in the mining of precious metals, gems, and minerals which includes gold, silver, platinum, copper, diamond, amethyst, emeralds and in turn marketing these viable commodities. In addition, it also focuses on mining exploration, development, processing, refining and production of metals with the re-development of existing and abandoned mining sites.

Au Min Africa Pty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Au Min Africa Pty (GRYEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Au Min Africa Pty (OTCEM: GRYEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Au Min Africa Pty's (GRYEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Au Min Africa Pty.

Q

What is the target price for Au Min Africa Pty (GRYEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Au Min Africa Pty

Q

Current Stock Price for Au Min Africa Pty (GRYEF)?

A

The stock price for Au Min Africa Pty (OTCEM: GRYEF) is $0.000003 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:06:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Au Min Africa Pty (GRYEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Au Min Africa Pty.

Q

When is Au Min Africa Pty (OTCEM:GRYEF) reporting earnings?

A

Au Min Africa Pty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Au Min Africa Pty (GRYEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Au Min Africa Pty.

Q

What sector and industry does Au Min Africa Pty (GRYEF) operate in?

A

Au Min Africa Pty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.