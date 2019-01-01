Getlink SE is a French industrial company focused on road and passenger transportation. The company is organized into four segments: the Eurotunnel segment, the Europorte rail freight segment, the ElecLink segment, and the Getlink segment. The Eurotunnel segment contributes the majority of revenue. It includes the shuttle service for vehicles and passengers and payments made for the use of the railway network by high-speed passenger trains (Eurostar) and by train operators' rail freight services. The Europorte rail freight segment includes rail freight subsidiaries across France and the United Kingdom. The ElecLink segment operates an electricity interconnector between France and Great Britain. The Getlink segment includes revenue from the company's rail freight training subsidiary.