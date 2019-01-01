QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
42.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
98M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Greenland Resources Inc is focused on the development of its flagship project called Malmbjerg, a world class Climax-type pure molybdenum mineral deposit near tidewater in east-central Greenland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greenland Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenland Resources (GRLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenland Resources (OTCPK: GRLRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenland Resources's (GRLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenland Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Greenland Resources (GRLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenland Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenland Resources (GRLRF)?

A

The stock price for Greenland Resources (OTCPK: GRLRF) is $0.4294 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 17:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenland Resources (GRLRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenland Resources.

Q

When is Greenland Resources (OTCPK:GRLRF) reporting earnings?

A

Greenland Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenland Resources (GRLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenland Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenland Resources (GRLRF) operate in?

A

Greenland Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.