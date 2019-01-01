QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
40K/21.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
87.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold Rock Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Rock Holdings (GRHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Rock Holdings (OTCPK: GRHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Rock Holdings's (GRHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Rock Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Rock Holdings (GRHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Rock Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Rock Holdings (GRHI)?

A

The stock price for Gold Rock Holdings (OTCPK: GRHI) is $0.025 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Rock Holdings (GRHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Rock Holdings.

Q

When is Gold Rock Holdings (OTCPK:GRHI) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Rock Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Rock Holdings (GRHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Rock Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Rock Holdings (GRHI) operate in?

A

Gold Rock Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.