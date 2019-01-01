QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 1.17
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.44
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fibra Danhos is a real estate trust that develops, owns, leases, and operates commercial real estate assets in the metropolitan areas of Mexico. The trust's portfolio consists of commercial properties, offices, mixed-use properties, and development projects. The commercial properties, which account for the largest areas of the company's portfolio, consist of shopping centres located close to public and private transportation. The office buildings are primarily located in Mexico City with large corporate tenants. The mixed-used properties include buildings with integrated commercial, office, and hotel functions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fibra Danhos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Fibra Danhos (GRFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fibra Danhos (OTCGM: GRFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fibra Danhos's (GRFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fibra Danhos.

Q

What is the target price for Fibra Danhos (GRFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fibra Danhos

Q

Current Stock Price for Fibra Danhos (GRFFF)?

A

The stock price for Fibra Danhos (OTCGM: GRFFF) is $1.0135 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 17:40:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fibra Danhos (GRFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fibra Danhos.

Q

When is Fibra Danhos (OTCGM:GRFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Fibra Danhos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fibra Danhos (GRFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fibra Danhos.

Q

What sector and industry does Fibra Danhos (GRFFF) operate in?

A

Fibra Danhos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.