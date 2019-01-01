Fibra Danhos is a real estate trust that develops, owns, leases, and operates commercial real estate assets in the metropolitan areas of Mexico. The trust's portfolio consists of commercial properties, offices, mixed-use properties, and development projects. The commercial properties, which account for the largest areas of the company's portfolio, consist of shopping centres located close to public and private transportation. The office buildings are primarily located in Mexico City with large corporate tenants. The mixed-used properties include buildings with integrated commercial, office, and hotel functions.