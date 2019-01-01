Grand City Properties SA is a real estate company. It is a specialist real estate company focused on buying, re-developing, optimizing, repositioning, investing and managing value-add opportunities in the German real estate market. The company is also involved in asset and property management activities along with the real estate value chain. Its portfolio is mainly located in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.