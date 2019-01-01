|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grand City Properties (OTCGM: GRDDY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Grand City Properties.
There is no analysis for Grand City Properties
The stock price for Grand City Properties (OTCGM: GRDDY) is $22.79 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:57:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Grand City Properties.
Grand City Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Grand City Properties.
Grand City Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.