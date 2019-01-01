QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.97/4.24%
52 Wk
22.79 - 22.79
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
46.64
Open
-
P/E
11.58
EPS
0.67
Shares
167.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Grand City Properties SA is a real estate company. It is a specialist real estate company focused on buying, re-developing, optimizing, repositioning, investing and managing value-add opportunities in the German real estate market. The company is also involved in asset and property management activities along with the real estate value chain. Its portfolio is mainly located in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Grand City Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grand City Properties (GRDDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand City Properties (OTCGM: GRDDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grand City Properties's (GRDDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand City Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Grand City Properties (GRDDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand City Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand City Properties (GRDDY)?

A

The stock price for Grand City Properties (OTCGM: GRDDY) is $22.79 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:57:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand City Properties (GRDDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand City Properties.

Q

When is Grand City Properties (OTCGM:GRDDY) reporting earnings?

A

Grand City Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand City Properties (GRDDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand City Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand City Properties (GRDDY) operate in?

A

Grand City Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.