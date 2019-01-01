QQQ
Range
0.42 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/16.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 2.67
Mkt Cap
13.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
29.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GPO Plus Inc is a fully reporting global holding company of industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO). The company's main holdings are HealthGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry, and cbdGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the CBD and Hemp industry. In addition, GPOPlus+ offers professional services through GPOPRO Services.

GPO Plus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GPO Plus (GPOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GPO Plus (OTCQB: GPOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GPO Plus's (GPOX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GPO Plus.

Q

What is the target price for GPO Plus (GPOX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GPO Plus

Q

Current Stock Price for GPO Plus (GPOX)?

A

The stock price for GPO Plus (OTCQB: GPOX) is $0.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GPO Plus (GPOX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GPO Plus.

Q

When is GPO Plus (OTCQB:GPOX) reporting earnings?

A

GPO Plus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GPO Plus (GPOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GPO Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does GPO Plus (GPOX) operate in?

A

GPO Plus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.