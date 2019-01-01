QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
10K/27.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
57.3M
Outstanding
Golden Ridge Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties. Its current properties include mineral properties located in British Columbia and the Yukon. Its projects are Hank Property, Newfoundland, Royalle Au-Ag Project, and North Canol.

Golden Ridge Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Ridge Resources (GORIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Ridge Resources (OTCPK: GORIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Ridge Resources's (GORIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Ridge Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Ridge Resources (GORIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Ridge Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Ridge Resources (GORIF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Ridge Resources (OTCPK: GORIF) is $0.141 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:44:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Ridge Resources (GORIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Ridge Resources.

Q

When is Golden Ridge Resources (OTCPK:GORIF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Ridge Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Ridge Resources (GORIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Ridge Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Ridge Resources (GORIF) operate in?

A

Golden Ridge Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.