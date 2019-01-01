QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
2K/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
29.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
131.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Geomega Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It holds an interest in Montviel property on the discovery and development of deposits of metals in Quebec. The Montviel property is located approximately 100 kilometers north of Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Buckingham property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Geomega Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geomega Resources (GOMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geomega Resources (OTCQB: GOMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geomega Resources's (GOMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geomega Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Geomega Resources (GOMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Geomega Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Geomega Resources (GOMRF)?

A

The stock price for Geomega Resources (OTCQB: GOMRF) is $0.2232 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:51:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geomega Resources (GOMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geomega Resources.

Q

When is Geomega Resources (OTCQB:GOMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Geomega Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geomega Resources (GOMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geomega Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Geomega Resources (GOMRF) operate in?

A

Geomega Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.