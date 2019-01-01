QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
81.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Good Gaming Inc is a development stage company. It owns and operates the e-Sports tournament and social networking platform. It also provides videos, blogs, and articles authored by world-renowned professional gamers. The company focuses on hosting multiple games online that subscribers can play for free or for fees depending on player level. It also offers social networking functionality, which helps gamers to interact, track each other and communicate.

Good Gaming Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Good Gaming (GMER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Good Gaming (OTCQB: GMER) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Good Gaming's (GMER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Good Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Good Gaming (GMER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Good Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Good Gaming (GMER)?

A

The stock price for Good Gaming (OTCQB: GMER) is $0.0415 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Good Gaming (GMER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Good Gaming.

Q

When is Good Gaming (OTCQB:GMER) reporting earnings?

A

Good Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Good Gaming (GMER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Good Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Good Gaming (GMER) operate in?

A

Good Gaming is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.