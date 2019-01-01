GLORY Ltd is a Japan-based company that provides money-handling machines and systems. Its product portfolio includes open teller systems, coin recyclers, multifunction banknote changers, cash monitoring cabinets, card systems, and others. This company primarily operates through four segments. The financial market segment serves financial institutions, OEM clients, and others in Japan. The retail and transportation market segment serves supermarkets, department stores, railroad companies, and others. The amusement market segment sells products and provides services to amusement halls and others. The overseas market segment serves financial institutions, retail stores, casinos and other customers overseas. The company generates almost all its revenue from markets in Asia and the Americas.