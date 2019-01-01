QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
GLORY Ltd is a Japan-based company that provides money-handling machines and systems. Its product portfolio includes open teller systems, coin recyclers, multifunction banknote changers, cash monitoring cabinets, card systems, and others. This company primarily operates through four segments. The financial market segment serves financial institutions, OEM clients, and others in Japan. The retail and transportation market segment serves supermarkets, department stores, railroad companies, and others. The amusement market segment sells products and provides services to amusement halls and others. The overseas market segment serves financial institutions, retail stores, casinos and other customers overseas. The company generates almost all its revenue from markets in Asia and the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

GLORY Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GLORY (GLYYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GLORY (OTCPK: GLYYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GLORY's (GLYYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GLORY.

Q

What is the target price for GLORY (GLYYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GLORY

Q

Current Stock Price for GLORY (GLYYY)?

A

The stock price for GLORY (OTCPK: GLYYY) is $20 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 18:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GLORY (GLYYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GLORY.

Q

When is GLORY (OTCPK:GLYYY) reporting earnings?

A

GLORY does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GLORY (GLYYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GLORY.

Q

What sector and industry does GLORY (GLYYY) operate in?

A

GLORY is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.