Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA is a Latin American investment holding company with holdings primarily in Colombian entities. Grupo Sura also holds stakes in companies throughout the Americas, including Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay. The group's investment portfolio is mostly concentrated in the financial, pension, insurance, social security, and complimentary services industries. The company also holds smaller stakes in processed food, cement, and energy companies. Grupo Sura targets companies that emphasize innovation and offer complementary services across its portfolio holdings.