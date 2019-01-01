|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grupo SURA (OTCPK: GIVPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Grupo SURA.
There is no analysis for Grupo SURA
The stock price for Grupo SURA (OTCPK: GIVPY) is $6.57 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:25:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2012.
Grupo SURA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Grupo SURA.
Grupo SURA is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.