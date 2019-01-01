QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.4K
Div / Yield
0.15/2.23%
52 Wk
6.57 - 6.57
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
35.79
Open
-
P/E
15.58
EPS
714
Shares
582M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA is a Latin American investment holding company with holdings primarily in Colombian entities. Grupo Sura also holds stakes in companies throughout the Americas, including Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay. The group's investment portfolio is mostly concentrated in the financial, pension, insurance, social security, and complimentary services industries. The company also holds smaller stakes in processed food, cement, and energy companies. Grupo Sura targets companies that emphasize innovation and offer complementary services across its portfolio holdings.

Analyst Ratings

Grupo SURA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo SURA (GIVPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo SURA (OTCPK: GIVPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grupo SURA's (GIVPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo SURA.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo SURA (GIVPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo SURA

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo SURA (GIVPY)?

A

The stock price for Grupo SURA (OTCPK: GIVPY) is $6.57 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:25:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo SURA (GIVPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2012.

Q

When is Grupo SURA (OTCPK:GIVPY) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo SURA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo SURA (GIVPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo SURA.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo SURA (GIVPY) operate in?

A

Grupo SURA is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.