Gifa Inc is engaged in offering mobile and internet marketing services. It also offers educational services to young learners and young adults.

Gifa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gifa (GIFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gifa (OTCPK: GIFX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gifa's (GIFX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gifa.

Q

What is the target price for Gifa (GIFX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gifa

Q

Current Stock Price for Gifa (GIFX)?

A

The stock price for Gifa (OTCPK: GIFX) is $0.0105 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:58:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gifa (GIFX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gifa.

Q

When is Gifa (OTCPK:GIFX) reporting earnings?

A

Gifa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gifa (GIFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gifa.

Q

What sector and industry does Gifa (GIFX) operate in?

A

Gifa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.