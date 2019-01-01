QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.15 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
161.3K/57.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
9.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
64.6M
Outstanding
GoldHaven Resources Corp is a Canadian Junior exploration company. The business corporate goal is to identify and capitalize on valuable precious metals projects in mineral-rich districts with stable political jurisdictions.t has two reportable geographical segments. Canada is the principal operating business and includes its Adam West Project, Smoke Mountain Project, and Pat's Pond and O'Neill Projects, the Canadian corporate office and the Company's management while Chile includes the Rio Loa, Coya and Apolo Projects.

Analyst Ratings

GoldHaven Resources Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy GoldHaven Resources (GHVNF) stock?

You can purchase shares of GoldHaven Resources (OTCQB: GHVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are GoldHaven Resources's (GHVNF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for GoldHaven Resources.

What is the target price for GoldHaven Resources (GHVNF) stock?

There is no analysis for GoldHaven Resources

Current Stock Price for GoldHaven Resources (GHVNF)?

The stock price for GoldHaven Resources (OTCQB: GHVNF) is $0.1481 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:08:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does GoldHaven Resources (GHVNF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for GoldHaven Resources.

When is GoldHaven Resources (OTCQB:GHVNF) reporting earnings?

GoldHaven Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is GoldHaven Resources (GHVNF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for GoldHaven Resources.

What sector and industry does GoldHaven Resources (GHVNF) operate in?

GoldHaven Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.