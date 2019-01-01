GoldHaven Resources Corp is a Canadian Junior exploration company. The business corporate goal is to identify and capitalize on valuable precious metals projects in mineral-rich districts with stable political jurisdictions.t has two reportable geographical segments. Canada is the principal operating business and includes its Adam West Project, Smoke Mountain Project, and Pat's Pond and O'Neill Projects, the Canadian corporate office and the Company's management while Chile includes the Rio Loa, Coya and Apolo Projects.