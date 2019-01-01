QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd is an automobile sales and service group which focuses on mid-and-high end brands as well as luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It has only one reportable segment being the Sale of Motor Vehicles and the Provision of Related Services. The company offers a full range of integrated services, providing a range of services including new car sales, after-sales maintenance, auto beauty modification, used car sales, auto insurance business, auto parts sales, and other automotive-related product sales. The company's car brand portfolio comprises of Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Cadillac, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and others. The company operates in Mainland China.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grand Baoxin Auto Group (GBXXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand Baoxin Auto Group (OTCPK: GBXXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grand Baoxin Auto Group's (GBXXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand Baoxin Auto Group.

Q

What is the target price for Grand Baoxin Auto Group (GBXXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand Baoxin Auto Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand Baoxin Auto Group (GBXXY)?

A

The stock price for Grand Baoxin Auto Group (OTCPK: GBXXY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand Baoxin Auto Group (GBXXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand Baoxin Auto Group.

Q

When is Grand Baoxin Auto Group (OTCPK:GBXXY) reporting earnings?

A

Grand Baoxin Auto Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand Baoxin Auto Group (GBXXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand Baoxin Auto Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand Baoxin Auto Group (GBXXY) operate in?

A

Grand Baoxin Auto Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.