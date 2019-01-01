Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd is an automobile sales and service group which focuses on mid-and-high end brands as well as luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It has only one reportable segment being the Sale of Motor Vehicles and the Provision of Related Services. The company offers a full range of integrated services, providing a range of services including new car sales, after-sales maintenance, auto beauty modification, used car sales, auto insurance business, auto parts sales, and other automotive-related product sales. The company's car brand portfolio comprises of Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Cadillac, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and others. The company operates in Mainland China.