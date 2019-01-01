Global One Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment company based in Japan. It invests in the properties from long-term standpoint and properties that continue to boost demand for a certain period after the acquisition. The company selects investment properties with following criteria: easy accessibility from train stations, newly built and large buildings with extensive office space. It mainly invests in class-A office buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the Chubu area and the Kinki area of Japan.