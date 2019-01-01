QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
5.2K/15K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
155.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
967.5M
Outstanding
Gabriel Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania. The company holds an interest in the Rosia Montana and Bucium projects. It operates in two segments: Romania and the Corporate segment.


Gabriel Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabriel Resources (GBRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabriel Resources (OTCPK: GBRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gabriel Resources's (GBRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabriel Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Gabriel Resources (GBRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gabriel Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabriel Resources (GBRRF)?

A

The stock price for Gabriel Resources (OTCPK: GBRRF) is $0.161045 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:49:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabriel Resources (GBRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gabriel Resources.

Q

When is Gabriel Resources (OTCPK:GBRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Gabriel Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabriel Resources (GBRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabriel Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabriel Resources (GBRRF) operate in?

A

Gabriel Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.