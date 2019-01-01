QQQ
Golden Band Resources Inc is a gold mining and exploration company. The firm explores, develops, and extracts gold ores in Canada. Its portfolio consists of Roy Lloyd, Golden Heart mines, and the Jolu mill.

Golden Band Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Band Resources (GBRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Band Resources (OTCEM: GBRIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Band Resources's (GBRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Band Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Band Resources (GBRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Band Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Band Resources (GBRIF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Band Resources (OTCEM: GBRIF) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:40:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Band Resources (GBRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Band Resources.

Q

When is Golden Band Resources (OTCEM:GBRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Band Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Band Resources (GBRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Band Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Band Resources (GBRIF) operate in?

A

Golden Band Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.