GAMCO Investors Stock (OTC:GAMI), Quotes and News Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc is a provider of investment advisory services to open-end funds, closed-end funds, Exchange Traded Managed Funds (ETMFs), and institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The company invests in a variety of U.S. and international securities through various investment styles including value, growth, non-market correlated, and convertible securities. Its revenues are based primarily on the company's levels of assets under management (AUM) and fees associated with our various investment products. Its AUM are organized into three groups; Open and Closed-End Funds; Institutional and Private Wealth Management; and SICAV.