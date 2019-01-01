QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
10K/37.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
125.9M
Outstanding
Finlay Minerals Ltd is a Vancouver-based mining company engaged in the exploration and development of high-value base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The exploration properties of the company include Silver Hope Property, ATTY Property, and PIL Gold Property.

Finlay Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finlay Minerals (FYMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finlay Minerals (OTCPK: FYMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Finlay Minerals's (FYMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Finlay Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Finlay Minerals (FYMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Finlay Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Finlay Minerals (FYMNF)?

A

The stock price for Finlay Minerals (OTCPK: FYMNF) is $0.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Finlay Minerals (FYMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Finlay Minerals.

Q

When is Finlay Minerals (OTCPK:FYMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Finlay Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Finlay Minerals (FYMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finlay Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Finlay Minerals (FYMNF) operate in?

A

