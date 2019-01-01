QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
F S Bancorp is a community based commercial bank. The Company through its banking subsidiary offers financial services including personal banking, business banking, loans, mobile banking and other services.

Analyst Ratings

F S Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F S Bancorp (FXLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F S Bancorp (OTCPK: FXLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are F S Bancorp's (FXLG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for F S Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for F S Bancorp (FXLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for F S Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for F S Bancorp (FXLG)?

A

The stock price for F S Bancorp (OTCPK: FXLG) is $31 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F S Bancorp (FXLG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 10, 2018.

Q

When is F S Bancorp (OTCPK:FXLG) reporting earnings?

A

F S Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is F S Bancorp (FXLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F S Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does F S Bancorp (FXLG) operate in?

A

F S Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.