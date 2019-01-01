QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Futurenet Inc is an information technology company. It provides customized IT solutions for businesses of diversified industries. Its services include network services, application services & consulting services.

Analyst Ratings

Futurenet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Futurenet (FUUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Futurenet (OTCEM: FUUN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Futurenet's (FUUN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Futurenet.

Q

What is the target price for Futurenet (FUUN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Futurenet

Q

Current Stock Price for Futurenet (FUUN)?

A

The stock price for Futurenet (OTCEM: FUUN) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 18:07:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Futurenet (FUUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Futurenet.

Q

When is Futurenet (OTCEM:FUUN) reporting earnings?

A

Futurenet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Futurenet (FUUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Futurenet.

Q

What sector and industry does Futurenet (FUUN) operate in?

A

Futurenet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.