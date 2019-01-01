|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fubon Finl Hldgs Co (OTCPK: FUIZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fubon Finl Hldgs Co.
There is no analysis for Fubon Finl Hldgs Co
The stock price for Fubon Finl Hldgs Co (OTCPK: FUIZF) is $12.25 last updated Tue Apr 21 2020 15:03:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 11, 2008 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Fubon Finl Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fubon Finl Hldgs Co.
Fubon Finl Hldgs Co is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.